Telangana police arrested for duping woman on pretext of loving her

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old police constable of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) was arrested by the Punjagutta police for duping a woman on the pretext of loving and marrying her.

The arrested police constable was shifted to judicial remand. According to police, the arrested cop, P Guravaiah, 30, is working in the eighth battalion of TSSP in Kondapur and is a native of Mahbubnagar.

A few months ago, he met a woman through a common friend and then proposed marriage to her. Months after being in a relationship with the woman, he decided to get married to another woman.

Upon knowing about this, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the plaint, the Punjagutta police registered a case against Guravaiah and arrested the constable.

Native of Mahbubnagar

According to police, the arrested cop, P Guravaiah, 30, is working in the eighth battalion of TSSP in Kondapur and is a native of Mahbubnagar. Few months ago, he met a woman and then proposed marriage to her. However, he later decided to get married to another woman