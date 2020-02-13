Two-year-old boy in Hyderabad dies after having paneer curry at hotel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-year-old boy who had rotis and paneer curry along with his parents at Manasaravor Hotel in Begumpet, died after developing food poisoning symptoms. The parents approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Begumpet police Inspector P Srinivasa Rao said that Ravi Narayana, a native of Khammam district, who works as a software engineer in Bengaluru, had come to the city along with his wife and son Vihan to provide biometrics for a US visa application.

“The family reached the city on February 10 and stayed at Hotel Manasarovar located near the US Consulate. The family had break-fast and went to the consulate for giving fingerprints for the visa. Later, they went sight-seeing . Late at night, the family returned to hotel and had rotis and paneer curry,” the inspector said.

“At midnight, both Vihan and his father started vomiting and had stomach pain. Ravi Narayana went to KIMS Hospital for getting treatment. While Narayana was getting treatment, he received a phone call from his wife stating that Vihan was unconscious,” the inspector said.

Immediately, the boy was shifted to KIMS Hospital where the doctors provided treatment. However, the boy died while undergoing treatment.

"Based on a complaint, we registered a case of suspicious death under Sec 174 CrPC. The Food Inspector collected samples from Manasarovar Hotel. We suspect that the food might have been contaminated. Forensic analysis will be conducted. Based on the post-mortem report, we will initiate action,” inspector Srinivasa said.