37 sniffer dogs complete training, to participate in passing out parade

The trained sniffer dogs will be allotted to Intelligence and security wings.

Published: 14th February 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sniffer dogs ready for the passing out parade to be held at Integrated Intelligence Training Academy at Moinabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 37 sniffer dogs of five different breeds, who finished training in crime detection and prevention would participate in passing out parade to be held at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad on Friday.  

The officials stated that the Telangana police have provided 37 dogs of various breeds such as Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Cocker Spaniel and Golden Retriever have finished their eight-month-long training at the academy. At least 53 handlers of constable rank trained the dogs. The trained sniffer dogs will be allotted to Intelligence and security wings. These sniffer dogs are also trained to handle an emergency situations such as bomb blasts and tracking offenders in crime scenes.

TS police train 20  Bihar police dogs
Telangana State police have trained 20 dogs of Bihar police for detecting, manufacturing and supplying illicit liquor in Bihar. The canines will be handed over to Bihar police.

