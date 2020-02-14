Better coordination among departments key to developing city, says GHMC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Different departments should cooperate with each other to provide better facilities to citizens as well as to develop the city, said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.At a meeting held at the GHMC head office on Thursday, Lokesh Kumar discussed with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanthy the measures to be taken to improve the living standard of people in the city as well as the development work to be taken up.

Speaking on the infrastructure, the GHMC Commissioner said the civic body has begun laying new roads, both link and parallel ones, while it is perusing the proposals to modernise traffic signals, install solar power panels in all the GHMC offices, improve junctions, lay new footpaths and repair the old ones. He added that footpaths in the city would be increased from 450 km to 700 km and new footpaths up to 1,000 km would be laid in the coming days. Also, the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), maintenance of 709 km of main roads under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), lane marking, zebra crossing, sanitation, Basthi Dawakhanas and street lights were discussed at the meeting.

Anjani Kumar said given the increasing city population, the officials of various departments have more responsibilities in maintaining law and order and cleanliness. “If all the departments coordinate with each other, we can see better results and the city can witness development. Also, the delivery of citizen services will surely improve,” the Hyderabad Police Commissioner said.

As Hyderabad is one of the most happening cities in the country, a lot depends on police personnel who maintain the law and order situation.On the occasion, he assured the GHMC and other departments of all necessary help from the Police Department in effectively implementing the welfare schemes launched by the State government. He also urged the civic body to install street lights in all the areas to curb thefts and burglaries.

Collector Swetha Mohanthy said all measures would be taken to protect government lands by geo-tagging them. She assured the GHMC of any help in allotting land for development activities and others.

Home Minister inaugurates City Security Council logo

Home Minister Mohamood Ali launched the logo of Hyderabad City Security Council in Hyderabad on Thursday. On the occasion, he said the State government has allocated huge funds to the Police Department to bring in more reforms.The Home Minister said the State government gave top priority to the Police Department to maintain law and order in the State.Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Annapurna Studios executive director Supriya Yarlagadda and film producer Dil Raju were present.