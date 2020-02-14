Majority harassers are 24 to 35 years old, reveals Cyberabad She Teams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A majority of the offenders caught by the Cyberabad 'She Teams' in January are in the age group of 24-35 years, reveal statistics. Of the 54 persons that the police apprehended, nearly 23 are in the age group 24-35 years. These men employed various means to harass their victims like cyber stalking, photo morphing and even physically following them among others, which landed them behind bars.

In one such case, a 25-year-old hostel supervisor at Hyderguda forced his victim, who worked under him, to talk to him on phone. When she resisted his advances, he threatened to kill her son and defame her in front of her relatives.

In a similar case, a 26-year-old offender morphed the photos of his friend’s wife and demanded sexual favours from her, failing which he threatened her that the morphed photos would be sent to her husband.

However, sexual assault is not limited to a specified age group. Shockingly, nine minors were apprehended by the police for harassing women.

Offence through app

One offender went on to create a fake ID of his victim on a dating app, Meet Me, and threatened her saying he will reveal the same to her kin if she resists his sexual advances