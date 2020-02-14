OTP fraud: Hyderabad man duped of Rs 1.8 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cyber crime police have registered cases on unknown miscreants for duping a retired employee. They withdrew his pension amount through One Time Password (OTP) fraud.

According to police, pensioner Krishna Reddy lodged a complaint with the police, stating that an unidentified man had called him stating that his Paytm account was about to expire.

The pensioner unwittingly gave the caller his bank account details and the OTP. But, he soon realised that over Rs 1,80,000 had been withdrawn from his pension.