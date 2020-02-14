Passwords soon to be a thing of the past with 'SecureID'

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is no easy task for many to be able to log into their bank accounts to do net banking. It is a hassle even for youngsters, let alone for their parents or grandparents who need training to get used to the complex processes.

Imagine a system which does away with the need for passwords, and where one can safely conduct their online activity without the threat of malware and viruses. It is with this idea that Amit Gauba founded SecureID under their parent company, Disruptive Applications AB. It does away with passwords and instead deploys biometric data, and if needed, a private key to secure online activity, which could range from anything between doing net banking to accessing one’s Gmail without the need for passwords. The Hyderabad and Sweden-based startup is currently working with the recently inaugurated Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in Madhapur.

Speaking to Express, Gauba said, “The idea came about in 2012 when there were a couple of hacking attempts and a ransomware attack on my work. There was also use case in my family, the way senior citizens accept technology or in fact the way they don’t manage to.”

Based on this, Gauba started researching from a commercial perspective and realised that he had to come up with something that has to be for everyone, something that can be integrated into the system very fast and can be affordable for all, be it businesses or consumers.So how does it work without passwords? Apart from biometric data, the SecureID platform works with encryption such as crypto math which researchers term as unhackable. Apart from that, it also deploys multi-factor authentication to secure data.

A demo of the technology was given during the inauguration of the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence a few weeks ago. SecureID is now set to officially launch in March, and their Hyderabad centre is in the process of registration, Gauba informed.

Sriram Birudavolu, CCoE CEO said, “The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at Hyderabad is meant to boost the cybersecurity ecosystem. Disruptive AB is an innovative startup in IDAM (Identity and Access Management), a sub-domain of cybersecurity. The company has benefited from the CCoE’s incubation programme. They have a unique solution in IDAM intended to simplify and speed up multi-factor authentication, to benefit the masses who have a lower level of digital literacy as well.”

Speaking to Express, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “The Centre of Excellence is mandated to identify talent. This startup is an example of the innovation in this sector and what we can expect from CCoE.”

Biometric for online login

It will do away with passwords; instead deploy biometric data, and if needed, a private key to secure online activity, which could range from anything between net banking to checking e-mail