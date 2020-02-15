Home Cities Hyderabad

Property dispute: Man kills wife, mother-in-law

The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital and doctors declared them brought dead.

Published: 15th February 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man named Mehatab Qureshi killed his wife Farida Begum, 32, and mother-in-law Shahzadi Begum, 60, following property disputes.

Qureshi and his brother Rehman, who was also involved in the killing of the two, are on the run.    According to the police, Qureshi’s brother Rehman used to stay in Dubai. When he was working in Dubai, he sent some amount to his brother Qureshi. The latter’s mother-in-law Shahzadi purchased a 100 square yard plot and it was registered on name of Shahzadi.

“After Rehman returned to India, he asked Shahzadi to return the plot. At the time, the Shahzadi settled the issue by giving Rehman a part of the plot. After collected his share amount, Rehman started harassing the women,” police said.

Around 8.30 am on Friday, when the two women were in their house, Qureshi and his brother Rehman began arguing with them. During the arguments, the two brothers stabbed Farida and Shahzadi with sharp knives. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital and doctors declared them brought dead.

Row over 100 sq yard LAND
According to information, Qureshi’s brother Rehman is also involved in the gory crime. Fight was over a 100 sq yard plot. According to police, both the accused persons are reportedly on the run now

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Property dispute
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp