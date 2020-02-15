Property dispute: Man kills wife, mother-in-law

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man named Mehatab Qureshi killed his wife Farida Begum, 32, and mother-in-law Shahzadi Begum, 60, following property disputes.

Qureshi and his brother Rehman, who was also involved in the killing of the two, are on the run. According to the police, Qureshi’s brother Rehman used to stay in Dubai. When he was working in Dubai, he sent some amount to his brother Qureshi. The latter’s mother-in-law Shahzadi purchased a 100 square yard plot and it was registered on name of Shahzadi.

“After Rehman returned to India, he asked Shahzadi to return the plot. At the time, the Shahzadi settled the issue by giving Rehman a part of the plot. After collected his share amount, Rehman started harassing the women,” police said.

Around 8.30 am on Friday, when the two women were in their house, Qureshi and his brother Rehman began arguing with them. During the arguments, the two brothers stabbed Farida and Shahzadi with sharp knives. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital and doctors declared them brought dead.

Row over 100 sq yard LAND

