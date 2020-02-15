Home Cities Hyderabad

Singer couple on work spree and success

The popular playback singer couple Vedala Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi are uber excited for a reason.

By Aishwarya Yellepeddi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The popular playback singer couple Vedala Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi are uber excited for a reason. Both of them are coming up with a handful of new projects.

Sravana Bhargavi’s new YouTube channel has already garnered more than one lakh subscribers ever since it started in September 2019. Apart from her singing career, this channel is more about her personal life, travelling, cooking, recording and generally revolves around what her life is on a normal day. “I styled the heroine in Chandu’s music video and this is something new that which excites me,” says the singer who is inclined towards fashion and also puts up videos on outfit ideas as she’s quite passionate about styling.
“A lot more is coming up like, travel vlogs, music videos and fitness videos,” she adds.

The multifaceted singer is managing everything, right from her singing career and family to the recently established YouTube channel, while her partner Hemachandra’s songs are on the playlist of several of the fans, he has announced that he’s coming up his own band which launched its first single-TARA on February 11. Ee nagaraniki emaindi fame Sai Sushanth Reddy and Chai Bisket fame Divya Drishti feature in the video.

The band will have original compositions and will soon collaborate with Sravana as well. Hemachandra and band also have some unplugged shows lined up at places like Tabula Rasa, Moonshine Project and Prism.

“Singers no longer need to succumb to the whims of composers for work. Taltented people can compose and upload the same on public platforms like YouTube,” said the couple adding that they are happy with shows like Coke Studio, now in Telugu and are going great.

“The youngsters are really motivated with the beautiful content and  emotions expressed through music, which is going to reach great heights,” Hemachandra shared.This power couple is reaching new heights together and setting some serious goals for upcoming talents.

