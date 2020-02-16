Cops deny permission for anti-CAA protest, again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Hyderabad police has yet again denied permission to the AP and TS JAC against CAA-NPR-NRC for the all-women sit-in protest that was scheduled for Sunday. In its order addressed to the JAC convenor Mushtaq Malik, Additional CP DS Chauhan said, “Permission to an unspecified gathering for such a long period cannot be given in the prevailing law and order and security scenario.”

Chauhan also said that on the same day, permission for rallies were applied by three other organisations. “As the three organisations are not allies, as per information, permissions for all three are rejected.”

Speaking about the Million March protest at Dharna Chowk, for which around 70,000 to 80,000 people thronged Indira Park, he said, “...you mobilised thousands of people causing huge traffic jam and congestion in and around Dharna Chowk for 6 to 8 hours.”

The official Twitter account of Hyderabad City Police also announced the same, “All concerned are informed that for Sunday 16 Feb, there is NO permission given for any procession, rally or public meeting near Dharna Chowk Indira Park . Pl don’t get misguided by social media propaganda. [sic]”

Meanwhile, Malik, while addressing media, said that the JAC will hold the protest irrespective of police permission. Malik said, “The police have ignored the High Court’s orders. We will go ahead with the protest.”