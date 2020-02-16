Five Bajrang Dal activists held for vandalism

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five Bajrang Dal activists, who vandalised several shops at IT Corridor on Valentine’s Day on Friday, were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Saturday. The accused are Nangoth Ajay Singh, Vadthya Arjun, Korra Santosh, Gudupu Pavan Kumar and Polari Tirupati, all residents of Kukatpally.

DCP (Madhapur) A Venkateswar Rao, in a press release, said cases have been registered against a group of youngsters, after they resorted to vandalism. “Based on CCTV footages, the accused were identified, arrested and produced before the court,” the release to the media said.

According to the police, a group of around 15 Bajrang Dal activists went around the HiTec City area on Friday and attacked several shops. They later took out a rally of sorts raising slogans against Valentine’s Day which created quite a flutter at ABN Sharath City Mall, Bikanerwala and Inorbit. Apart from nabbing the five accused, the police have identified Subash, Kiran, Datta Sai, Sai Reddy, Venkat and a few more who are yet to be arrested. Meanwhile, IT Minister KT Rama Rao has lauded the Cyberabad police for arresting the Bajrang Dal activists. “Well done. Vandalism has no place in a civil society & more so in a beautiful city like Hyderabad Thanks for acting swiftly.(sic)” he tweeted on Friday.