GHMC to go all out to restore roads, footpaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar, on Saturday asked the officials of Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) to take up road and footpath restoration work and develop central medians all along the route from JBS to MGBS.

At a monthly convergence meeting with the representatives of various government agencies, Lokesh Kumar asked the HMRL officials to remove the debris that has accumulated along the metro stretch from JBS to MGBS. He also directed the GHMC staff to work on installing speed limit signboards across the city to avoid accidents and regulate traffic.

Apart from the HMRL officials, the meeting was attended by traffic police and the officials of HMWS&SB, HRDCL, electricity boards, R&B, RTC and HMDA. Pointing out that 31 per cent of pedestrians die in road accidents every year, the traffic police asked the HMRL officials to increase the height of central median grills to regulate pedestrian movement and prevent cross over as most of the accidents occur while crossing the road over central medians, particularly at Kukatpally and Serilingampally.

The GHMC Commissioner also asked the energy department officials to supply power to the grid at GHMC buildings so as to begin solar power generation. “The work on water supply and drainage system will be handed over to the HMWS&SB for maintenance,” Lokesh Kumar said. On the request of the HMWS&SB officials, the traffic police would not levy penalty on water tankers if their drivers park them at ‘no-parking’ zones. Lokesh Kumar further asked the GHMC staff to share data on the allotment of houses under JNNURM and Vambay from 2000 till date, so as to avoid duplication.