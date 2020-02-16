Home Cities Hyderabad

Health Minister Eatala Rajender orders probe into internship scam allegations

Gandhi superintendent says biometrics track attendance of centrally posted house surgeons

Published: 16th February 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As allegations of high level corruption in Gandhi Hospital get murkier, Health Minister Eatala Rajender conducted a review meeting and said that authorities have been ordered to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit a report. Dr Vasanth Kumar, a casualty medical officer from Gandhi Hospital, alleged that a substantial number of house surgeons managed to get certificates without doing internship, putting Dr Shravan Kumar, superintendent, Gandhi Hospital in the eye of the storm. 

This allegation has been levied by multiple activists, senior doctors and even students in the past. 
While most medical colleges have installed biometric systems to record attendances and the time spent in each shift, this issue still seems to plague top government medical colleges. However, superintendents do not seem to have any new provisions in place to tackle the issue. Speaking to Express, Dr B Nagender, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said, “We currently have a biometric system only for tracking attendance for centrally posted house surgeons. We also get postings from other peripheral colleges whose attendances are recorded manually.” 

He continued, “The students who joined in 2014, will be completing their session in March this year. The last day to complete all administrative work with regards to internship is February 25. If any lapses are noticed, the student will be asked to redo their entire internship, and no clearance certificate will be provided.” While, admitting that there have been loopholes previously, especially due to the manual entry of attendance, he said, “From 2014 onwards, the students sign an undertaking that puts the onus on them to have the required attendance.” The health minister also added, “Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty of any scam. Practical knowledge is important for medical students, which is why 100 per cent of internship attendance is required. Superintendents will no longer have the privilege to provide leeway for any student who does not fulfil the attendance mark.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eatala Rajender
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp