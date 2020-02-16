Illegal structure being built opposite Salar Jung: BJP leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Saturday, BJP leader and city vice-president of the party, T Uma Mahendra raised an issue over a structure being raised on a footpath near Salar Jung Museum. Claiming that he received information from the Dabeerpura police he alleged, “The structure is an encroachment on the footpath. It is being constructed with a `7 lakh fund released by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).”

When contacted, Dabeerpura police officials said that they have not received complaints or information regarding any structure being constructed on footpath near Salar Jung Museum and said if they receive a complaint they will look into it. Calls to concerned GHMC officials regarding the alleged illegal structure went unanswered.

