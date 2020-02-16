Over 1,000 gm gold bars seized from one passenger at RGIA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CISF personnel nabbed an air passenger carrying smuggled gold, and seized gold bars weighing 1,100 grams from him. The passenger arrived at the RGI airport from Singapore with gold bars concealed in his socks. The air passenger identified as Senthil Kumar belongs to Tamil Nadu. He along with the smuggled gold were handed over to customs officials for further investigation.

CISF constables L Ramesh and KV Ramarao played an important role in detecting gold from the passenger. The passenger who arrived in Hyderabad by a Scoot Airlines flight TS 574 from Singapore, approached the security check-in. While checking, CISF personnel noticed suspicious behaviour and subjected him to physical checking. During the check, gold in paste form concealed in small pouches was found in his socks and under garments.

Two packets weighing 200 grams each and two packets weighing 350 grams each, making a total of 1,100 grams of gold in paste form were recovered from him.Inquiries revealed that he chose to fly into Hyderabad to evade custom checks at Chennai airport. He was planning to go to Chennai by road.