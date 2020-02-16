RIMS docs resign citing work load

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Adilabad, Dr P Satyanarayana and Dr K Kalyan Reddy resigned from their posts on Saturday.

According to RIMS Director Balram Naik, the two had submitted their resignation letters stating that they were overburdened with work and that they were unable to do justice to their jobs. Kalyan Reddy is a radiologist and Satyanaranana is a general physician. Both had taken charge around six months ago and found it difficult to juggle their patient-hours with the office work. It is learnt that one of the doctor’s also has a private practice, and that he was unable to devote any time for it due to his schedule.