RTC MD lauds staffers on extra revenue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSRTC, on Saturday, conducted a review meeting, at Kalabhavan. Sunil Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, TR&B and Managing Director, TSRTC appreciated all the employees for getting 77% occupancy ratio in one day. Funds for CCS and PF are being mobilised along with bonuses for this year.

“I feet happy and grateful and thank all the employees for their punctuality in operations. Announcement through mic to use TSRTC vehicles has yielded good results and thereby extra revenue was generated,” he said. Sharma said that as per the guidelines of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, all these welfare measures will be processed with employees support and co-operation.

The MD also added, “We will solve all problems. We are all family members. I am striving for an environment where all are happy and there will not be any fear among employees. We will get good results with cooperation and not fear.”