TS top pharma destination in the world, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT and MAUD, said that BioAsia, the annual flagship event of the Government of Telangana, has been instrumental in attracting world leaders to Hyderabad, and showcasing the infrastructure available in the State to global leaders who get first hand experience of the eco-system which helps them in their decision to invest in the State. The three-day crowd puller event focusing on life sciences is all set to begin on Monday, February 17.

The State is set to host 2,000 delegates from 37 countries, and 800 companies, for Asia’s largest biotechnology and life sciences forum. With the theme of ‘Today for Tomorrow’, the event is going to witness the presence of most eminent personalities and industry stalwarts from life sciences sectors across the globe.

“Over the years, we have worked towards making Telangana one of the key hubs for life sciences industry and we have covered a significant path. The State is now known as the top pharma and life sciences destination in the world. Genome Valley, India’s first and only systematically developed R&D and clean manufacturing ecosystem, has become the largest innovation and life sciences cluster in Asia. BioAsia has been playing a key role in bringing together the global industry leaders, researchers, policy makers, innovators and investors together on one platform to discuss the new opportunities and developing strategies to succeed,” said Rao.

BioAsia event to begin from February 17

With the theme of ‘Today for Tomorrow’, the State is set to host 2,000 delegates from 37 countries, and 800 companies from life sciences sectors across the globe

