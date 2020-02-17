Aiding weavers, one expo a time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Gramina Hastakala Vikas Samiti NGO is organising a nine-day ‘National Silk Expo- 2020’ at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Sri Nagar Colony. The expo was inaugurated by actor Shruti Shetty on Saturday. “The main social objective of this handloom exhibition is to promote weavers and provide a market to the handloom industry.

Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware. Our motive is to source pure silk and cotton products directly from weavers to customers without any third parties being involved,” said organiser Jayesh Kumar. The expo will continue till February 23. Timings are from 11 am to 9 pm.