New guide for driving instructors in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Transport Department (TSTD) recently launched a manual for instructors at 150 motor training schools in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Road safety experts Naresh Raghavan and Malcolm Wolfe wrote the guide as there are no universal guidelines on driving instructions.

The manual was made with the help of the Motor Vehicle Act and tailor-made to the driving culture that is specific to Indian roads. “The whole idea is to have a common teaching method and driving culture in the city,” said Wolfe.

The manual will go beyond explaining the various road rules and will give a blow-by-blow detail on the etiquette to be followed on the road.

“The manners one should follow is all given in this book and it will change a generation of drivers,” said Joint Transport Commissioner J Panduranga Naik.