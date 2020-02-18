Hyderabad court defers verdict in Tunda case again

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A city court here on Tuesday adjourned the verdict in a case pertaining to terror suspect Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda to March 3.

Nampally Criminal Court posted the case to the next month as the judge was on leave.

The verdict was to be pronounced on February 4 but was adjourned to February 18.

Tunda, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and bomb expert, is an accused in 1998 Saleem Junaid module case that was booked by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Hyderabad Central Crime Station.

Tunda, 77, was arrested by central agencies in 2013 on the Indo-Nepal border. Currently lodged in Ghaziabad jail, he is facing terror charges in various places in the country.

Tunda allegedly trained youngsters to commit terror activities in India. He along with Junaid, a Pakistani national, allegedly conspired to commit a terror strike during Ganesh festival in Hyderabad in 1998.