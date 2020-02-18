Man gets 20-year jail for sexually abusing five-year-old girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala sentenced a 26-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually abusing his five-year-old relative. The man has been identified as Azmath, a welder.

Azmath was caught red-handed by the family members when he was sexually abusing the 5-year-old daughter of his sister-in-law. The incident dates back to 2018. The court, found the offender guilty under Section 376 AB and 376(2)(f) of the IPC and under Section 5(m)(n) of POCSO Act for rape of a child under age 12 and for aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The court also imposed a fine of `4, 000.

