Minister Malla Reddy took over my land, claims Hyderabad woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman approached the Telangana Human Rights Commission on Monday alleging that Minister Malla Reddy’s son has been threatening her over a piece of land. In her written complaint to the TSHRC, she said that she owned 33 kuntas of land in Surraram.

This land falls between the college and the hospital run by the Malla Reddy group. The victim alleged that she was being threatened by the Minister and his men to give this land to them. She alleged that they had encroached her land were preventing her from entering it.