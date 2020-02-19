Hyderabad University penalises students for organising anti-CAA, NRC, NPR event on campus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tuesday penalised three of its students for organising a ‘Shaheen Bagh night event’ on January 31 against the CAA, NRC and NPR on the campus.

The varsity administration issued the orders to PhD scholars Faseeh Ahmed (Department of Communication), Sahana Pradeep (Centre for Applied Linguistics & Translation Studies) and MA Student AS Adish (Centre for English Language Studies).

According to the order, the students organised the ‘Shaheen Bagh night event’ after the permitted hours of 9 pm and were also involved in painting graffiti on the walls of the north shopping complex on the campus.

The university imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the students.