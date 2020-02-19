IIT Hyderabad releases first issue of bulletin 'Kiriith'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IIT Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Tuesday released the first issue of the institute’s exclusive bulletin ‘Kiriith — the crowning glory’.

“The objective behind Kiriith is to remain connected with those associated with IIT Hyderabad,” IIT-H Director Professor BS Murthy said.

He also said that name ‘Kiriith’ was suggested by Vineeth George of the Department of Liberal Arts suggests.

With ‘Kiriith’, the aim of the institute is to put forward the ‘crowning’ research, achievements and highlights of IIT- H fraternity to the outside world.