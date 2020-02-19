No nod for road-cutting in Hyderabad after May 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ban on road cuttings from May 15, shifting of beggars to shelter homes, regulation of street vending zones, installation CCTV cameras, delegation of powers to zonal commissioners for works under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) were some of the decisions taken during the meeting chaired by Additional DGP Jitender and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on Safe City Project on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Additional DGP said that about 10,000 cameras have been installed and they have to be synchronised with Control Room at Banjara Hills from where the traffic can be monitored.

Another 3,000 CCTV cameras were sanctioned for the Safe City Project, he said.