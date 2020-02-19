Novartis launches innovation hub in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global drugs maker Novartis on Tuesday announced the launch of its digital innovation hub — ‘Novartis Biome India’ — in Hyderabad.

Billed as the first such facility in Asia, it aims at increasing connection and interaction between the company and partners from across the digital ecosystem, from nimble startups and academia to the biggest players in the industry, the company said in a statement.

Novartis also operates a facility in Hyderabad, which is also its second-largest centre globally. According to the company, Biome India will be a bridge to the external ecosystem, enabling its teams to discover, develop and drive collaborations that transform innovative initiatives into impactful solutions for patients.

“India has a rich and vibrant technology community. Together, we have a fantastic opportunity to combine our scientific know-how with the expertise of tech players to create digital solutions for patients, at scale,” said Bertrand Bodson, chief digital officer, Novartis.