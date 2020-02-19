Home Cities Hyderabad

One killed, five injured as car flies off flyover in Hyderabad

The car veered off to extreme left, climbed onto the footpath, crashed into the railing and fell off the flyover.

Published: 19th February 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

The car that fell off Bharat Nagar flyover

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A car with six persons on board fell off the flyover at Bharat Nagar killing one and injuring five in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the car while trying to overtake a vehicle from the left.

The incident comes close on the heels of two other such accidents on the Biodiversity Flyover at Gachibowli in November last. The two accidents that took place soon after the flyover was thrown open for public claimed the lives of three persons and left seven injured.

According to Sanath Nagar Inspector K Chandra Sekhar Reddy, a youth Mohd Sohel died on the spot, while Sunil, who was driving the car, and his four friends sustained injuries in the accident.

The victims, all in their early 20s and residents of Borabanda, went out on a long drive late on Monday night.

After having tea at Balanagar, they headed home. It was when they got onto the flyover at Bharat Nagar that the car lost control, said the police. They said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The police said the vehicle involved in the accident belongs to L Gopal Goud and has four pending challans against it since January 2014.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Sunil said his friends called him on phone and asked him to join them for a drive.

“After having tea, I began driving the car. On the flyover, I tried to avoid hitting a vehicle in the front and thus lost control of the car,” he said.

Mohd Sohel, who died on the spot, had completed his graduation and used to help his father in running a restaurant.

“The police called us from his mobile phone and informed us about his death early in the morning,” said Sohel’s cousin Mohd Shareef. The police have registered a case and have started the investigation.

Reckless driving

TAGS
Hyderabad accidents Hyderabad road accidents
Comments

