Osmania University observes bandh over scholar’s suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after an unemployed scholar committed suicide in his hostel room at Osmania University, the students from the varsity on Tuesday observed a bandh called by the Joint Action Committee of Unemployed Students on the campus.

The protesting students decided to forgo food from the mess for a day to financially support scholar Narsaiah’s family.

The students also voluntarily boycotted their classes.

The JAC said they would organise a massive protest meet soon if the government delayed the announcement of job notifications.

They further demanded that the State government provide ‘unemployment pension’, as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Terming Narsaiah’s suicide an institutional murder, JAC leader Koturi Manavatha Roy said, “Students are taking extreme steps as they are unable to find employment opportunities despite having a PhD. Narsaiah was awarded a PhD from Osmania University, but so far, no job notifications for teacher posts has been issued by the government.”

He added Narsaiah, who was part of the Telangana Statehood movement, was disheartened as there were no recruitment notifications.