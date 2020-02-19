Home Cities Hyderabad

The comfort of sizzling street food in Hyderabad

The sight of lines of skewers with hot sizzling meat and veggies made with local spices, at umpteen food stalls is a sight to behold.

Published: 19th February 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South East Asia is known for its extensive range of street food.

The sight of lines of skewers with hot sizzling meat and veggies made with local spices, at umpteen food stalls is a sight to behold.

But even as the Coronavirus has curtailed many a traveller’s plans to these food havens, one can at least enjoy some of their street food favourites here in the city.

Zega in Sheraton, Gachibowli, has a new Pan Asian Grill menu featuring Asian street food. Each dish is grilled in varied preparations and served on hot charcoal giving the food a smoky flavour.

Thankfully, it’s not overpowering, but sufficiently creates the drama of street food that most of us can never get enough of. The menu has an extensive range of seafood, red meats, chicken and vegetarian options to choose from.

While all the dishes we sampled tasted nice, the seafood array of lobster, octopus, calamari and prawns was particularly delicious and if you love seafood as much as I do, then these are a must-try.

Interestingly, there was no fish dish on the menu. All the seafood is sourced from Mumbai, informed the executive chef Sidharth Bharadwaj.

The calamari grilled in a lemon pepper sauce was a perfect combination of tangy with sharp pungent flavours of pepper.

Next, the mid-sized prawns served on skewers were cooked just right, with a hint of garlic. The smokiness from the grill further enhanced the taste.

The lobster meat cooked in a pepper sauce was delectable too. However, the pick of the seafood dishes was the octopus. Prepared in a basic sauce, it brought out the taste of the tender meat to perfection.

The grilled New Zealand lamb chops with roasted sesame chilli sauce was cooked to well-done, which made it slightly chewy; we would have preferred it medium-done.

However, the dish had a nice full-bodied taste to it.

All the chicken grills had distinct Indian flavours, and are a go-to for those that like the bite of Indian spices.

In vegetarian, the pick of the dishes were the broccoli and tofu, water chestnuts skewers with sambal and the cottage cheese skewers with chilli coriander marinade.

The crunchy water chestnuts paired with the sweet and spicy sambal and tofu was flavoursome, while the cottage cheese with coriander was an all- familiar taste of Indian food.

Prices start at Rs 450. The Asian Grill is available for dinners at Zega.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad South east asian cuisine pan asian cuisine
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp