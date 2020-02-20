Home Cities Hyderabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams UIDAI, asks DGP to clarify

He asked Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy for a clarification since UIDAI said the notices were a result of complaints of illegal immigrants made by the State police.

Published: 20th February 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asad Uddin Owaisi. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief slammed UIDAI and termed recent notices sent to citizens as ‘abuse of powers’.

Owaisi in a series of tweets, said, “Which police officer provided you with this information? @UIDAI Can @TelanganaDGP confirm if they shared a list of 127 names with UIDAI? Can they tell us on what grounds? Since UIDAI has now shifted the responsibility to @TelanganaPolice it is their responsibility to clear the air.”

He laid the blame on Deputy Director of UIDAI Hyderabad Amita Bindoo. “First, @UIDAI has no power to verify citizenship.

It has few powers to look into some cases of Aadhaar being granted incorrectly.

The Deputy Director, in this case, made it about verifying citizenship, which they aren’t empowered to do.

The identical notices don’t even provide any specific findings of the preliminary inquiry that has to be made. Notices don’t even say what these “false pretences” were.”

