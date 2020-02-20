AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams UIDAI, asks DGP to clarify

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief slammed UIDAI and termed recent notices sent to citizens as ‘abuse of powers’.

He asked Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy for a clarification since UIDAI said the notices were a result of complaints of illegal immigrants made by the State police.

Owaisi in a series of tweets, said, “Which police officer provided you with this information? @UIDAI Can @TelanganaDGP confirm if they shared a list of 127 names with UIDAI? Can they tell us on what grounds? Since UIDAI has now shifted the responsibility to @TelanganaPolice it is their responsibility to clear the air.”

He laid the blame on Deputy Director of UIDAI Hyderabad Amita Bindoo. “First, @UIDAI has no power to verify citizenship.

It has few powers to look into some cases of Aadhaar being granted incorrectly.

The Deputy Director, in this case, made it about verifying citizenship, which they aren’t empowered to do.

The identical notices don’t even provide any specific findings of the preliminary inquiry that has to be made. Notices don’t even say what these “false pretences” were.”