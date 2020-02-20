Home Cities Hyderabad

'Divine rhapsody' by various artistes on occasion of Shivaratri in Hyderabad

The event will begin with the celebration of Shiva-Parvathi Kalyanam or the celestial marriage of the divine couple.

Published: 20th February 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

This festival not only features music programmes but also awards to deserving artistes for their service to the field of classical music and the larger community of artistes.

This festival not only features music programmes but also awards to deserving artistes for their service to the field of classical music and the larger community of artistes.

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A nightlong programme in Carnatic music is uncommon nowadays.

Most Carnatic music concerts are late evening occasions which wind up by 9 or 10 p.m., or on rare occasion, they may be morning sessions but these latter tend to be more like lec-dems or goshti-gaanam aka group-singing events.

However, this weekend will see an exception––a Shivaratri music festival titled Mahasivarathri Sangeethothsavam by Sujanaranjani cultural organisation.

For the devout, Shivaratri is all about a night--long jaagarana or staying awake and occupying oneself with devotional music and reading of holy books.

In fact, the English equivalent of jaagarana would be “keeping vigil” because the devotee believes he is keeping negative forces away with spiritual vibes and hence guarding against evil.

The well-known music sabha, Sujanaranjani will be organising a Carnatic music concert this Friday night to commemorate the Shivaratri festival.

The event will be a musical tribute to Shiva.  This Mahasivarathri Sangeethothsavam features concerts by reputed musicians like Dr Vyzarasu Balasubrahmanyam,  Jonnalagadda Sathya Sriram, and Sreevidya Janakiraman besides a host of young and upcoming artistes.

The founder of Sujanaranjani, Mahidhara Seeta Rama Sarma says: “This sabha has made it a point to provide a platform to the younger-generation musicians for exhibiting their talent ever since its inception.

"We celebrate famous artistes but also encourage upcoming ones as they need exposure to become the established and renowned musicians of tomorrow.”

This festival not only features music programmes but also awards to deserving artistes for their service to the field of classical music and the larger community of artistes.

The venue for this year’s event which will happen on this Friday or February 21 will be Hanuman Devasthanam, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad. The timings are from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The event will begin with the celebration of Shiva-Parvathi Kalyanam or the celestial marriage of the divine couple.

This will be followed by a presentation of the annual award Somanadha Puraskaram to Dr Vyzarasu  Balasubrahmanyam for his work as a performer, teacher and researcher.

As the awardee Dr Balasubrahmanyam says: “I am honoured to be receiving this award this year. I am grateful for the acknowledgement of my efforts in the field of music.”

Another award titled  Eeranki Seetaramaiah Puraskaram will be given to Koniki Satyanarayana Rao for his contribution as a music patron and organiser for the past half-century.

This will be followed by a Carnatic music concert by  Dr Vyzarasu Balasubrahmanyam. He will be accompanied on the violin by O Rajashekhar and mridangam by Ch Ramakrishna.

At 11 p.m.will commence a  concert by  J Sathya Sriram, a young and talented artiste of the city known for his bhava-filled renditions and crystal-clear enunciation of the sahityam or lyrics. 

He will be accompanied by  VSPG. Shivani on the violin and  Ch. Ramakrishna on the mridangam. What will we get to hear from him?

Sriram replies: “My rendition will include keerthanas on Lord Shiva by various composers, shlokas from Shiva Thaandava Stotram, a ragam-thanam-pallavi aka RTP and a couple of bhajans on Lord Shiva.”

After midnight, Sreevidya Janakiraman, whose father belongs to the direct lineage of Thyagaraja, will take to the stage.

She remarks: “I will be singing musical creations by various vaggeyakaras, who have paid tribute to Shiva through their compositions.”

It is indeed a challenge for a musician to perform at late night or in the wee hours of the morning. How do the musicians plan to meet this challenge?

Sreevidya replies: “I am used to performing in akhandam programmes so I can wake up and sing at odd hours.

"Also, I believe that the sacred occasion will give me the strength to stay awake and perform through the night.”

J Sathya Sriram says: “As Shivaratri is a joyous occasion full of spiritual music it will impart energy to us performers. It would be wonderful to participate in this  musical get-together and that is a motivation to stay awake.”    

Entry is open and free to all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp