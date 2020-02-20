GHMC to construct Panchatatva Walk Parks in all its zones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to construct Panchatatva Walk Parks in all its zones, as per the recommendations of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Mnister KT Rama Rao.

The corporation is currently working on developing the Panchatatva Walk Park at Indira Park, which is set to be completed by the second week of March.

The park is spread across an area of one acre.

The first park was constructed in Sachivalayanagar park in LB Nagar Zone, along with a Buddha statue.

The acupressure concept based walk parks are based on the five elements of nature, the Panchatatva - Prithvi (Earth), Jal (Water), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire) and Aakash (Sky).

The concept for the park was inspired by a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, wherein he was seen performing yoga during a ‘fitness challenge’ in a park that had a similar setup.

The parks are developed using eight components, including 20mm stones, 10mm stones, river stones, 6mm chips, rough sand, tree barks, black soil and water.

“The park will help people walk on different surfaces and textures, for example - from hard to smooth. It is a relaxing component by which blood circulation in the body can be improved,” the GHMC said in a press release on Wednesday.