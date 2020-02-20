Hyderabad man who died in road accident, ran school, wanted to inculcate values in students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The future of Kothwal High School, near IIT at Kandi, with around 1,000 students is now uncertain after its head Mohammed Afsar was killed on Wednesday when a drunk driver hit him at a parking lot.

Afsar’s death has caused severe distress to his family and staff. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Holding back his tears, a grief-stricken Mohammed Qudrath, his father, waiting to collect his son’s mortal remains, said, “No amount of punishment to the driver will bring back my son.”

Qudrath learnt about his son’s accident at 2 am when a teacher from the school called him. He reached the hospital and was informed of his son’s death.

Qudrath added, “Unlike his two brothers who are abroad, Afsar wanted to be in the education field to teach values to children.”

Afsar’s brother-in-law, Mahboob Ali said, “He had developed the school and endeavoured to improve the standards of teaching.

"Knowing the ill effects of alcoholism, Afsar never drank or smoked, but unfortunately he has become a victim of drunk driving.”