Home Cities Hyderabad

Notices issued based on Hyderabad police report: UIDAI

Stating that media reports were not ‘presented in correct perspective’, UIDAI admitted that Aadhaar has nothing to do with citizenship issue.

Published: 20th February 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

UIDAI

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After 127 city residents received notices from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) claiming that they were illegal immigrants in the country and that they procured Aadhaar illegally, UIDAI on Wednesday clarified that the notices were a follow-up to complaints made by State police regarding the same.

The clarification comes in the wake of media reports that notices were issued by the UIDAI to a few persons informing them they were not Indian nationals and should appear before an enquiry officer.

ALSO READ: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams UIDAI, asks DGP to clarify

Stating that the media reports were not ‘presented in correct perspective’, UIDAI has admitted that Aadhaar had nothing to do with citizenship issue.

“It may be noted that the regional office Hyderabad received reports from the State police that 127 people have obtained Aadhaar on false pretences, as in their preliminary enquiry they were found illegal immigrants who were not qualified to obtain an Aadhaar number,” the UIDAI said in a release.

It was based on these complaints by the police that the regional office, Hyderabad, has sent notices to people and asked them to appear in person to substantiate their claims for getting an Aadhaar number, it said.

ALSO READ: Prove your citizenship - UIDAI issues notices to more than 100 Hyderabad residents

“After their replies were received and examined and if it is proved that any of them has obtained Aadhaar by submitting false documents or through false pretences, their Aadhaar is liable to be cancelled or suspended depending on the severity of the transgression. Severe errors like forged documents, etc., will lead to appropriate actions, including suspending/cancelling the Aadhaar,” UIDAI said adding that this was a ‘routine process’.

“UIDAI has postponed the personal hearing to May 2020 from February 20, as it may take the 127 residents some more time to collect their original documents that they had submitted for obtaining Aadhaar,” the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad UIDAI
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp