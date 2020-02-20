Notices issued based on Hyderabad police report: UIDAI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After 127 city residents received notices from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) claiming that they were illegal immigrants in the country and that they procured Aadhaar illegally, UIDAI on Wednesday clarified that the notices were a follow-up to complaints made by State police regarding the same.

The clarification comes in the wake of media reports that notices were issued by the UIDAI to a few persons informing them they were not Indian nationals and should appear before an enquiry officer.

Stating that the media reports were not ‘presented in correct perspective’, UIDAI has admitted that Aadhaar had nothing to do with citizenship issue.

“It may be noted that the regional office Hyderabad received reports from the State police that 127 people have obtained Aadhaar on false pretences, as in their preliminary enquiry they were found illegal immigrants who were not qualified to obtain an Aadhaar number,” the UIDAI said in a release.

It was based on these complaints by the police that the regional office, Hyderabad, has sent notices to people and asked them to appear in person to substantiate their claims for getting an Aadhaar number, it said.

“After their replies were received and examined and if it is proved that any of them has obtained Aadhaar by submitting false documents or through false pretences, their Aadhaar is liable to be cancelled or suspended depending on the severity of the transgression. Severe errors like forged documents, etc., will lead to appropriate actions, including suspending/cancelling the Aadhaar,” UIDAI said adding that this was a ‘routine process’.

“UIDAI has postponed the personal hearing to May 2020 from February 20, as it may take the 127 residents some more time to collect their original documents that they had submitted for obtaining Aadhaar,” the release said.