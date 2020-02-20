Two Germans arrested for allegedly handing out religious leaflets in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Lalaguda police have taken into custody two German nationals and two residents of the city for allegedly distributing religious pamphlets.

The police have also written to the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) officials for the verification of the visas of the German nationals.

According to the police, the members of Kalinga Rights Forum lodged a complaint with Dial 100, stating that foreign nationals, with the assistance of locals, were indulging in distributing pamphlets promoting a religion.

“After receiving the information, the patrolling staff visited the place and took them into custody as a precautionary measure. Later, our staff dispersed the mob at the place. We found that the two German nationals were not involved in distributing any religious material to people. They were only accompanying the two locals who were promoting their religion,” Lalaguda police said.

Police further stated that distributing religious pamphlets is not an offence. However, they wrote to the FRRO for the verification of the two German national’s visa.

