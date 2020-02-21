Accused in Hyderabad's Miyapur drunk driving case arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kodatala Sateesh, the accused in Wednesday’s drunk driving incident at Miyapur that killed one person, injured two, and damaged at least five vehicles, was arrested by the police on Thursday.

Twenty-five-year-old Sateesh, who recorded 63 mg/L in the breathalyzer test for blood alcohol content, was present with two others - Veeraiah, the owner of the car and another person Uppalaiah - when the incident occurred. All three were under the influence of alcohol, said the police.

While driving, Sateesh lost control of the vehicle and rammed the car into 40-year-old Mohammad Afsar Pasha, a private school correspondent, killing him on the spot.

Before the car came to a halt, it hit another person and knocked over three bikes before hitting another car.

Sateesh was booked under charges of causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

Car hit two people, knocked three bikes

While driving, the accused lost control of the vehicle and rammed the car into Mohammad Afsar Pasha, killing him on the spot.

Before the car came to a halt, it hit another person and knocked over three bikes before hitting another car.