Epiq Global opens capability centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A US-based legal services company Epiq Global opened its first global capability centre in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Welcoming Epiq in the State, Jayesh Ranjan, the IT Secretary for the Telangana government, who inaugurated the facility said, “Telangana has constantly demonstrated high-quality capabilities in terms of talent and ease of doing business by becoming the preferred location of global corporations for their expansion plans.”

Located at Sohini Technology Park in the financial district, the facility is the latest long-term investment to support customers across the world.“The investment in this new facility reiterates strategic importance of India in our global business road map,” said Vishal Chhibbar, President and Chief Financial Officer at Epiq.