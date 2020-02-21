Home Cities Hyderabad

Five property offenders arrested in separate cases in Hyderabad

At Medipally, the accused, Thakur Jagan Singh alias Dinesh, 29, broke into a locked house two weeks ago and decamped with gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 20,000.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five persons who were involved in different property offences were arrested at Medipally, KPHB, Kukatpally and Malkajgiri on Thursday.

Hailing from Karimnagar district, he was involved in a series of offences in different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A year ago, he got released from the Central Prison at Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

He kept low till recently and started committing offences again. 10 tolas of gold pertaining to two cases were recovered from his possession.

At Kukatpally, Pasupula Naveen and his sister Pasupula Shirisha were arrested for their alleged role in three property offences.

The duo stole a handbag containing gold jewellery, cash, a passport and other valuables from a function hall on February 9.

Naveen alone was involved in stealing mobile phones from a transport vehicle and also from a car that was parked in a shopping mall on February 4. Based on clues from CCTV footage, the duo were arrested. Naveen was earlier involved in two theft cases at Sanathnagar and Jagathgiri Gutta.

At KPHB, Yellanuru Vamshi, 28, who had been working as a sales executive had committed theft of a bike and two mobile phones.

Police found that he was residing at a men’s hostel. It was also found that at the time of joining, the hostel management did not collect any identity proofs from him. Stolen property worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered from his possession.

At Malkajgiri, daily labourer M Renuka, 26, was arrested and gold jewellery weighing 32.05 grams was recovered from her possession.

She gained access to the victim’s house claiming to be a relative. Under the pretext of changing her clothes, she asked the victim to move out and stole the jewellery and fled the spot.

Based on CCTV clues, she was identified and arrested on Thursday.

