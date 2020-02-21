Home Cities Hyderabad

Forensic lab, toilets, transit dorms for women to be set up in Hyderabad under 'Safe City Project'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking about the Rs 282 crore worth Safe City Project implemented from the Nirbhaya funds, Inspector General for women’s safety, Swati Lakra said that tenders have already been called for various works to be take up in the first phase.

The first phase would see work worth Rs 153 crore and will include a slew of new initiatives to improve safety.

There will be a new cyber forensic laboratory and a mobile forensic lab unit to improve evidence collection from the crime scene.

Two transit dorms in core areas of the city will be made. This will provide women a safe place to stay when in Hyderabad.

These 400-bed capacity dorms will be at Nampally and Secunderabad in categories of budget, convenient and luxury segments.

At the SHE M Power Women Security Conclave by Society for Cyberabad Security Council it was also discussed that nearly 300 SHE toilets will be set up and 70 of these will be permanent structures.

The balance 230-odd toilets will be fitted in buses and can be stationed across Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

At least 106 pelican signals have been planned along with 3,000 CCTV cameras with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology that will capture the number plates and automatically fetch details. The funds will be used to set up 30 family counselling centres.

