NCST to look into petition by whistleblower

HYDERABAD: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will hold a sitting on February 26 in Delhi to conduct an inquiry into the petition submitted by whistleblower and assistant divisional engineer of TSSPDCL D Koteshwar Rao.

Rao lodged a complaint with NCST in December 2019 regarding the delay in his promotion as DEE (electrical).

NCST chairman Nanda Kumar Sai on Thursday directed TSSPDCL chairman and managing director, G Raghuma Reddy, to attend the sitting in person.

The NCST said that it is yet to receive the action taken report from TSSPDCL on the complaint lodged by Koteshwar Rao.

It may be mentioned here that Koteshwar Rao was placed under suspension on Wednesday for taking to Facebook to level allegations of irregularities in a contract awarded by the TSSPDCL.

Meanwhile, activists of Lambada Ikya Vedika on Thursday staged a dharna in front of TSSPDCL office.