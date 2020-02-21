Home Cities Hyderabad

Two members of OG gang in Hyderabad police custody, Rs 15 lakh cash seized

According to the police, the accused have been involved in at least three cases in Hyderabad, one in Rachakonda, three in AP and one in Karnataka.

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Task Force sleuths on Thursday arrested two notorious offenders of the OG Kuppam gang for committing offences in the city.

Police have seized over Rs 15 lakh in cash and other properties from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Akula Kiran and Gogula Thulasindha, residents of Nagari Mandal in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, the accused have been involved in at least three cases in Hyderabad, one in Rachakonda, three in AP and one in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the gang used to go out from their native place by forming themselves into groups and reach the selected cities on their two wheelers.

They would stay in lodges or take houses on rent at the outskirts of the city. Later, they would identify banks where they can easily divert the attention of those who visit to withdraw cash.

One of the gang member would enter the bank and keep a watch on customers who withdraw large sums of money. After identifying, he would pass the information to the other over phone.

“As soon as the targeted person comes out from bank along with the cash, he would naturally keep it in the dickey of his two-wheeler or inside his car. The accused would follow him for some distance on their vehicle till the victim stops. After the victim parks his vehicle and leaves the spot, one of the accused would cover the vehicle and another would steal the money,” the police said.

