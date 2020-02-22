Gold worth Rs 15.5 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized gold in paste from an Indian origin passenger, who arrived at the RGI airport from Doha on Friday.

Gold weighing 366.63 gram and valued at Rs 15.56 lakh was seized from his possession.

According to sources, passengers belonging to Hyderabad landed at the airport by an Indigo flight 6E 1726 from Doha. Based on a tip-off, DRI sleuths intercepted the passenger identified as Muhammad Anas.

Though he initially denied carrying any taxable goods, on further inquiry, he admitted to smuggling gold in paste form. The passenger was detained and the gold seized.