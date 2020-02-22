Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad grooves to the tunes of troops

The shows were part of the publicity and entertainment campaign of the All India Police Band competition.

Published: 22nd February 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra police band performing at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday.

Maharashtra police band performing at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the 20th All India Police Band Competition-2019 conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Central Railway (SCR), several police bands performed at prominent locations in the city, namely Charminar, NTR Gardens and Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday.

“We have seen live band performances only on TV. This is the first time I’m witnessing something like this, that too, while waiting for my delayed train,” said Saini Saidulu, a Hyderabadi waiting for her train to Visakhapatnam at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

As many as four bands put on a show simultaneously at different parts of the city. While the RPF and Maharashtra State Police performed at the railway station, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed at Charminar.

The Central Reserve Police (CRPF) team, meanwhile, displayed their musical might at NTR Gardens on Necklace Road.

Many passengers at the railway station were amused by the bands playing tunes from the Hindi song ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye’ and other songs.

The shows were part of the publicity and entertainment campaign of the All India Police Band competition.

The four-day event that was inaugurated on Wednesday will display live-performances by 22 band teams from various states, Union Territories and central police forces with nearly 1,450 participants.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest for the closing ceremony of the event on February 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad RPF
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp