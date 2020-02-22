Hyderabad grooves to the tunes of troops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the 20th All India Police Band Competition-2019 conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Central Railway (SCR), several police bands performed at prominent locations in the city, namely Charminar, NTR Gardens and Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday.

“We have seen live band performances only on TV. This is the first time I’m witnessing something like this, that too, while waiting for my delayed train,” said Saini Saidulu, a Hyderabadi waiting for her train to Visakhapatnam at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

As many as four bands put on a show simultaneously at different parts of the city. While the RPF and Maharashtra State Police performed at the railway station, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed at Charminar.

The Central Reserve Police (CRPF) team, meanwhile, displayed their musical might at NTR Gardens on Necklace Road.

Many passengers at the railway station were amused by the bands playing tunes from the Hindi song ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye’ and other songs.

The shows were part of the publicity and entertainment campaign of the All India Police Band competition.

The four-day event that was inaugurated on Wednesday will display live-performances by 22 band teams from various states, Union Territories and central police forces with nearly 1,450 participants.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest for the closing ceremony of the event on February 23.