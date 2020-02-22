Mock fire drill creates panic at store in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension gripped people at DMart, Sanath Nagar when their shopping was interrupted by a loud siren during a mock fire drill on Friday afternoon.

When the alarm rang, staffers directed customers to evacuate the building.

There was neither fire nor smoke but several shoppers made some distress calls when the alarm rang. Only after stepping out, did the shoppers learn that it was a mock drill when they were informed by DMart representatives.

Friday being a holiday on the occasion of Mahashivaratri, the mall witnessed more footfalls that usual. In a bid to impart live experience to customers on how to handle fire-like situations, D Mart regularly conducts mock drills.

Customers were taught how to use fire extinguishers during emergencies.

Speaking to Express, Pradeep Kumar, Sanath Nagar Fire Station officer said, “We were informed about the mock drill a day in advance. That is why we didn’t show up immediately knowing the actual situation. It’s good that they are educating people.”

Shoppers get scared

