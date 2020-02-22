TRS yet to chalk out plan for proposed anti-CAA rally in Hyderabad

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS is yet to chalk out a plan for its proposed anti-CAA rally in Hyderabad.

Though TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that he would convene a meeting in Hyderabad against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with all like-minded chief ministers and regional party leaders across the country, there is no further talk within the party about organising the conclave.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a pro-CAA rally here on March 15.

The debate among political circles is whether the ruling TRS would organise a counter-rally to the BJP after March 15 or not.

“Let the BJP organise its rally. We are not part of that,” a TRS leader said.

Asked about TRS’ proposed rally, party sources said that they have to discuss the issue with the Chief Minister, while indicating that the TRS president did not initiate any discussion with the party leaders on the proposed anti-CAA rally.

Ministers and other TRS leaders would be busy in Pattana Pragthi programme from February 24 to March 4.

The Budget session of the Legislature is likely to start in the second or third week of March and KCR and other leaders would be busy with the Budget session.

A resolution would be adopted in the State Legislature against the CAA, but it remains to be seen whether the TRS would organise an anti-CAA rally in Hyderabad or not.