Water board to monitor STPs in Hyderabad using online system

HYDERABAD: In a bid to assess the various physico-chemical parameters and bacteriological characteristics of the Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) set up at 18 places in and around Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has decided to install Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) at the said plants. The system also aims at monitoring the discharge standards regularly.

As per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the online effluent monitoring system must be installed at the outlet of each STP.

It must be operated in collaboration with the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

With the proposed installation of the OCEMS, the authorities concerned would be able to keep a check on the parameters and functioning of the STPs.

The water board will obtain the readings for parameters as per CPCB and TSPCB standards at the inlets and outlets of all STPs for pH, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BoD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), Total Suspended Solids (TSS), Faecal Choliform, Dissolved Oxygen (DO), Electrical Conductivity and others with the installation of OCEMS. The readings will be posted online on the HMWS&SB website on a daily basis.

Speaking to Express, the HMW&SSB officials said that the water board has established these treatment plans based on various technologies, including Upflow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket (UASB) Reactor, Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR), Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) and Extended Aeration among others.

