Water supply to be snapped in Hyderabad on Februrary 24 in these areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to leakage repair works taken up on 2,200/1,200mm dia MS gravity mains of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-1 and to shift 200mm dia double kinetic air valve, water supply to the following areas will be affected for 24 hours from 6 am on February 24.

The areas are Miralam, Kishnabagh, Balshettyketh, Alijubail Colony, Aliabad, Hashamabad, Riayasathnagar, Santhoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Dilsukhnagar, Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Mehaboob mansion, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Hindinagar, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam and Chilkalguda.