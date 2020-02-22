Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman foils snatching attempt in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, some passersby came to her rescue and nabbed the offender and alerted the police.
In the process, Andalu sustained minor injuries.

Published: 22nd February 2020 11:09 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a brave move, a woman not only foiled a chain-snatching attempt on her, but also helped the police nab the prospective snatcher at Narsingi in the city outskirts late on Thursday.

The victim, Andalu, resisted the snatcher, Patnam Kumar, 29, as soon as he attempted and in turn caught his hands.

Meanwhile, some passersby came to her rescue and nabbed the offender and alerted the police.
In the process, Andalu sustained minor injuries.

A Andalu, 41, a resident of Vattinagulapally village, is working as a farm labourer. On Thursday, she was returning home from work on foot.

On the way, while she reached Janwada village, the bike-borne offender blocked her and tried to snatch her gold chain weighing around three tolas.

She immediately responded and tried to move away. But he caught her and beat her and continued to pull the chain.

But Andalu raised an alarm, alerting passersby and also caught the offender’s hand till she was rescued. Passersby rescued her and nabbed the offender and handed him over to the police.

