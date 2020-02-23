Hyderabad man held for duping investors of Rs 5 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old person for duping people by collecting Rs 5 crore from them for chit funds.

According to police, a resident of Chappal Bazar named Ch Srinivas lodged a complaint with the police stating that Allampally Rajesh and his wife Uma Devi, his brother A Suresh and sister-in-law Vijaya Lakshmi, had cheated him and several others after assuring them of high returns on chits.

Police arrested the accused Allampally Rajesh and seized gold ornaments weighing about 16 tolas and cash of Rs 26,400 from his house.